UBS Group AG Sells 588,515 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 78.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588,515 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.07% of Evergy worth $9,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its holdings in Evergy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Evergy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in Evergy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $62.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.92. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.37. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $65.64.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.03%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, Director C John Wilder acquired 2,269,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $113,177,321.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

