Ultra Market Capitalization Achieves $146.22 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. During the last week, Ultra has traded 40.1% higher against the US dollar. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $146.22 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra coin can currently be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001436 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,019.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $575.11 or 0.01596673 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.01 or 0.00438688 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00061014 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000977 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00016214 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002801 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 247.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,789,762 coins. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars.

