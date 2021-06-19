UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Short Interest Update

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,890,100 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the May 13th total of 5,687,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11,483.5 days.

UNCFF stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.78. UniCredit has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The company has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNCFF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

