United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.550-3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $27 billion-27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.21 billion.

NYSE UNFI opened at $35.26 on Friday. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $42.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.27.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They set a neutral rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded United Natural Foods from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.78.

In other United Natural Foods news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $430,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher P. Testa sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $792,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 29,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 254,271 shares of company stock valued at $9,635,557. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

