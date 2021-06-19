United States Steel (NYSE:X) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.67. United States Steel also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $3.080-3.080 EPS.

NYSE X traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.71. 38,137,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,864,525. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.92. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $29.97.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is -0.86%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on X shares. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised United States Steel from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded United States Steel from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United States Steel has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.70.

In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 30,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 25,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $529,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,913.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,816 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.