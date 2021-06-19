Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,280 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.47% of Universal Display worth $52,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OLED. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,214,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at $90,508,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 278.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 232,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,090,000 after purchasing an additional 171,235 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,929,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,359,000 after purchasing an additional 168,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $208.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 67.83, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.26. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $143.51 and a 12 month high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 32.60%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OLED shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.78.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.