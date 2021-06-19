Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.90.

UHS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of NYSE:UHS traded down $5.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,462,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,018. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.37. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $86.67 and a 12 month high of $162.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.19%.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $368,551.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,262.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $403,067.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,518. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 30,979 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 20,904 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,736 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,485 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 24,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

