Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 414,900 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the May 13th total of 479,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

UBA traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $19.03. The company had a trading volume of 232,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,582. The stock has a market cap of $766.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.20 and a beta of 1.08. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $19.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 612.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 498,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 428,513 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,767,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,363,000 after purchasing an additional 396,430 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $5,109,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 156.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 363,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 221,970 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 306,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 170,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

