Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 9,315 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,268,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,315 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.35% of Tyson Foods worth $94,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 258.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stephens increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

TSN opened at $72.76 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.28 and a 12-month high of $81.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

