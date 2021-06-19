Van ECK Associates Corp Has $112.28 Million Stock Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,087,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,460 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in NetEase were worth $112,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTES. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in NetEase by 14.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 206,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,311,000 after buying an additional 26,430 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in NetEase by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 175,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,798,000 after buying an additional 59,298 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in NetEase by 4.3% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in NetEase by 399.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 861,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,543,000 after buying an additional 689,214 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in NetEase by 343.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,627,000 after buying an additional 94,004 shares during the period. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $107.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.43. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.65 and a 52-week high of $134.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.94.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. NetEase’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $32.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 43.12%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie lowered their price target on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, CLSA lowered their price target on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

