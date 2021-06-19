Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 712,930 Shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,787,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 712,930 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.08% of DRDGOLD worth $64,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in DRDGOLD by 398.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DRDGOLD by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in DRDGOLD by 4,268.2% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 10,884 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DRDGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in DRDGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of DRDGOLD from $19.00 to $19.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of DRD opened at $10.67 on Friday. DRDGOLD Limited has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.33. The company has a market capitalization of $922.52 million, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.31.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

