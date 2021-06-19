Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 147,434 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 969,857 shares.The stock last traded at $13.83 and had previously closed at $14.22.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.72.
Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Vedanta had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter.
Vedanta Company Profile (NYSE:VEDL)
Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, extracts, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.
