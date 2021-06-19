Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 147,434 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 969,857 shares.The stock last traded at $13.83 and had previously closed at $14.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.72.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Vedanta had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEDL. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vedanta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vedanta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vedanta by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Vedanta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Vedanta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 3.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vedanta Company Profile (NYSE:VEDL)

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, extracts, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

