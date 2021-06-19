Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 51.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 286,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 97,775 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $74,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,134,047,000 after buying an additional 573,773 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,745,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,653,240,000 after purchasing an additional 136,289 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 17.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,383,267,000 after buying an additional 1,377,015 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,344,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,512,000 after buying an additional 424,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,352,000 after buying an additional 101,148 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $25,537.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,077.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $218,635.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,353.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,297 shares of company stock worth $4,535,854 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.65.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $306.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $275.24. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.00 and a 1-year high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.