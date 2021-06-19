Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.57.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.00. 1,399,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,850. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.58. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $52.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 62,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $2,877,611.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 3,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $173,648.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,068 shares of company stock valued at $9,602,559 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

