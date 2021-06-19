ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Short Interest Update

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 46,930,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the May 13th total of 54,990,000 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 41,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

VIAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. South State CORP. grew its position in ViacomCBS by 237.4% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $40.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

