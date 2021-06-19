Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG) in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON:VOG opened at GBX 5.75 ($0.08) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.78 million and a P/E ratio of -0.20. Victoria Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 8.15 ($0.11). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5.66.

Get Victoria Oil & Gas alerts:

Victoria Oil & Gas Company Profile

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom. The company holds 57% interest in the Logbaba gas and condensate project, which covers an area of 20 square kilometers located in Cameroon; and 75% interest in the Matanda Block covering an area of 1,235 square kilometers located in Cameroon.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.