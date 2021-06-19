Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Short Interest Up 26.2% in May

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 149,300 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the May 13th total of 118,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 335,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vista Gold by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 37,697 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Vista Gold by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 58,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vista Gold by 368.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 140,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 110,511 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Vista Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vista Gold during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. 30.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VGZ stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04. Vista Gold has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $134.35 million, a P/E ratio of -32.25 and a beta of 1.35.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Vista Gold will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

VGZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on shares of Vista Gold in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

