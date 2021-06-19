Vizsla Silver (OTCMKTS:VIZSF) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity

Stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Vizsla Silver (OTCMKTS:VIZSF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of VIZSF stock opened at $1.73 on Thursday. Vizsla Silver has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $2.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.83.

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for precious and base metal assets. The company holds a 100% interest in the Blueberry property covering an area of 20,265 hectares located in the Babine porphyry copper district in central British Columbia, Canada.

