Vizsla Silver (OTCMKTS:VIZSF) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity

Stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Vizsla Silver (OTCMKTS:VIZSF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of VIZSF stock opened at $1.73 on Thursday. Vizsla Silver has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $2.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.83.
About Vizsla Silver
