VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 84.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,510 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 40,945 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in VMware by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,142,682 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,225,066,000 after acquiring an additional 685,847 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in VMware by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,471,395 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $907,678,000 after acquiring an additional 273,625 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank raised its stake in VMware by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,104,826 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $704,721,000 after acquiring an additional 855,559 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in VMware by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,383,556 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $334,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in VMware by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,893,501 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $265,582,000 after acquiring an additional 399,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

VMW stock opened at $154.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.79 and a 52 week high of $172.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VMW shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VMware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.57.

In other VMware news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 30,777 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $4,714,728.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,430 shares in the company, valued at $33,767,671.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 24,230 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.64, for a total transaction of $4,061,917.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 151,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,444,734.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,486 shares of company stock worth $20,173,236. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

