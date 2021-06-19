vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. Its drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimers disease includes azeliragon TTP488, which is in Phase III clinical trials; type II diabetes drug candidates include Glucokinase Activator TTP399 and GLP-1r Agonist TTP273 which completed Phase I clinical trials; products for the prevention of muscle weakness and treatment of inflammatory disorders include HPP593, HPP737 and HPP971 which is in Phase1 clinical trials. The Company’s drug discovery platform consists of TTP Translational Technology. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

VTVT opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. vTv Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $4.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.90 million, a P/E ratio of -15.25 and a beta of -1.83.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 178.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant PDE4 inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases.

See Also: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on vTv Therapeutics (VTVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.