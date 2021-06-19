WABnetwork Achieves Market Capitalization of $60,488.11 (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 19th. In the last week, WABnetwork has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One WABnetwork coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. WABnetwork has a market cap of $60,488.11 and approximately $12.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WABnetwork alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00057102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00024761 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.88 or 0.00714990 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00043371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00082924 BTC.

WABnetwork Profile

WABnetwork (CRYPTO:WAB) is a coin. It was first traded on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork . The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

WABnetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WABnetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WABnetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WABnetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.