Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Has $3.13 Million Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,871 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLL. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Ball by 628.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 22,991 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of Ball by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 10,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ball by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 582,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,257,000 after purchasing an additional 33,548 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $79.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.22. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $67.10 and a 1-year high of $102.76. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.20%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLL. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ball in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Longbow Research started coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.63.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

