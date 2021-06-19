Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Has $5.20 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,739 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APD. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 217.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD stock opened at $292.70 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.00 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

Several brokerages recently commented on APD. Susquehanna raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.65.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

