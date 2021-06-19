Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Makes New $2.17 Million Investment in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3,081.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $42.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.08. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $60.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.83, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 5.12.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 9.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 70.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

