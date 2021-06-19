Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 29,971 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of California Resources worth $6,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the first quarter worth $8,922,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 2,062.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the first quarter worth $75,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 82.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,065,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the first quarter worth $1,268,000. 84.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get California Resources alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 400,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $12,012,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 20,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $508,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,791,281 shares of company stock valued at $85,966,057 in the last ninety days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

CRC opened at $32.59 on Friday. California Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.08.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.