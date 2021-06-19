Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 52.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 89.5% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ECL opened at $205.01 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $230.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,592.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

