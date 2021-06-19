Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) to report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.18. Warner Music Group posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Warner Music Group.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Warner Music Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 1,870.00%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WMG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Warner Music Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.19.

NASDAQ WMG opened at $34.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95. Warner Music Group has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $39.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -73.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Soros Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 97.8% during the first quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 131,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 697,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,489,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 83.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 148,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 67,756 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 43.6% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 48,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 14,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarsadia Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 732.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarsadia Capital LLC now owns 553,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,008,000 after purchasing an additional 486,598 shares in the last quarter. 17.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

