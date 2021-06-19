Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the May 13th total of 1,230,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 145,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Shares of WTS stock traded down $3.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.19. The company had a trading volume of 203,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,299. Watts Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $76.22 and a 52-week high of $144.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $413.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

In related news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 14,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,941,074.73. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,692 shares in the company, valued at $5,115,935.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $3,353,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,515 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,983. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 2,040.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

