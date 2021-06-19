WCM Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $712,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,492 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.94, for a total transaction of $474,366.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,514.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,558.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,794 shares of company stock valued at $33,243,056. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.42.

MTN opened at $316.28 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.88 and a 12-month high of $338.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.14 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.35.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

