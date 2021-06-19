WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,756 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIDU. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Baidu by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth $1,297,000. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. OTR Global raised shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.47.

Shares of BIDU opened at $186.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.02. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.75 and a 12-month high of $354.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

