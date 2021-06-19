WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $129.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.59 and a 1 year high of $139.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.43. The company has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

