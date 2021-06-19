Wedbush Cuts Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target to $130.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its target price cut by research analysts at Wedbush from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.02% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.31) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $82.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.03. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $66.20 and a 12-month high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 40.18%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.71 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $2,317,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,679,380.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

