Wedbush Weighs in on PennyMac Financial Services, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for PennyMac Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 15th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.17. Wedbush also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PFSI. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.63.

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $62.53 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1 year low of $39.36 and a 1 year high of $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $944.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 43.72%. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.73 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

In other news, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Farhad Nanji purchased 208,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.09 per share, with a total value of $11,930,268.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 996,137 shares of company stock worth $61,522,591 and sold 721,572 shares worth $43,924,861. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,726,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,523,000 after purchasing an additional 822,242 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 28,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

