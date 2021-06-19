Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL) from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $92.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on WELL. Mizuho boosted their price target on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded Welltower from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Welltower currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.05.

WELL stock opened at $78.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.72. Welltower has a 12-month low of $47.18 and a 12-month high of $82.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. Welltower’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WELL. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 145.1% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

