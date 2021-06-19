Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,817 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 24,265 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HIX. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 34,174 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,152 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,232,228 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,477,000 after purchasing an additional 86,397 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 611,556 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 44,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,135 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 14,138 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HIX opened at $7.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.14. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $7.37.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%.

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

