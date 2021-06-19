Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Short Interest Up 24.7% in May

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the May 13th total of 3,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages recently commented on WAB. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $77.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52-week low of $55.59 and a 52-week high of $86.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.66.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 9,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $753,603.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,757.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $256,090.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,140,974. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAB. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 25.5% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,220,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,278 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 158,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after buying an additional 99,667 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 498.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after buying an additional 58,740 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $600,000. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $643,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.