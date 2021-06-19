Westpac Banking Corp Buys Shares of 117,954 Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 117,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,000. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of Donaldson as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Donaldson by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,173,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $649,847,000 after acquiring an additional 420,385 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,073,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,618,000 after purchasing an additional 60,208 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Donaldson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,741,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,330,000 after buying an additional 14,632 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Donaldson by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,346,000 after buying an additional 49,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,399,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,211,000 after acquiring an additional 750,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Donaldson news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $917,424.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,819.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $60.52 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $65.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.99.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.00%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

