Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,079 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $8,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,415,000 after buying an additional 14,855 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 57.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 38,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 14,003 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 441,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,340,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 6,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FBHS. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.06.

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $140,562.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total transaction of $1,504,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,873 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $95.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.37 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.48.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

