Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,893 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 58,018 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $9,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,013.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 258,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,978,000 after acquiring an additional 235,435 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2,505.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 9,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,445 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,457,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $953,095,000 after buying an additional 4,335,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $48.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 22.24%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $645,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,279,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

