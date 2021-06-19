Westpac Banking Corp Invests $7.53 Million in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,525,000. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.12% of BJ’s Wholesale Club as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 64,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 18,992 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 185,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 35,145 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 556,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,755,000 after buying an additional 193,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 137,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after buying an additional 30,121 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $90,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 240,398 shares in the company, valued at $10,827,525.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,555,336.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,180,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,663 shares of company stock worth $4,155,211 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $45.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.42. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.29 and a 52 week high of $50.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

