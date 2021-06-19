Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $9,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $260.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $279.01. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.88 and a 52-week high of $295.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.61 million. On average, analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.07.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

