Westpac Banking Corp Sells 7,639 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,639 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $7,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Prudential Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 97,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,236,000 after purchasing an additional 32,817 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 113,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,245 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 121,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 122,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,129,000 after purchasing an additional 17,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRU opened at $97.62 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $57.11 and a one year high of $109.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.34.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.15.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

