WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the May 13th total of 1,590,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 357,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

In other WEX news, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 20,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.79, for a total value of $4,455,847.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,785 shares in the company, valued at $5,348,355.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total transaction of $2,864,169.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,794,368.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,038 shares of company stock worth $31,193,464 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEX by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in WEX by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WEX by 42.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of WEX by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

WEX traded down $3.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.84. 370,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,037. WEX has a 1 year low of $122.64 and a 1 year high of $234.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of -37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.79.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $410.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.62 million. As a group, analysts predict that WEX will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WEX. Wolfe Research cut shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.07.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

