Whitbread (LON:WTB) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Whitbread (LON:WTB)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Whitbread from GBX 4,010 ($52.39) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Whitbread to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,887.50 ($37.73).

WTB opened at GBX 3,202 ($41.83) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Whitbread has a 1-year low of GBX 1,997 ($26.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,949.01 ($51.59). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,261.44.

In other Whitbread news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 4,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,245 ($42.40), for a total transaction of £131,292.70 ($171,534.75).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

