Whitbread (LON:WTB) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Whitbread (LON:WTB)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Whitbread from GBX 4,010 ($52.39) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Whitbread to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,887.50 ($37.73).
WTB opened at GBX 3,202 ($41.83) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Whitbread has a 1-year low of GBX 1,997 ($26.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,949.01 ($51.59). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,261.44.
Whitbread Company Profile
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.
