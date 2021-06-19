WhiteCoin Price Tops $1.13 on Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 18th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00003196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $819.57 million and $15.52 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00044388 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00022222 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007368 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003997 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 928,250,480 coins and its circulating supply is 728,250,479 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

