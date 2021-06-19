William Blair Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of American Express in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 16th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the payment services company will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.39.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

AXP has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.33.

Shares of AXP opened at $158.17 on Friday. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $167.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $127.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,856 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 1.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 0.8% during the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of American Express by 2.2% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,511 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

