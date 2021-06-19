William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $16.01 Million Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 78.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801,963 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Darling Ingredients worth $16,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 410.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

DAR stock opened at $62.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.96. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.06. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

