William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 201,192 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 43.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 201,192 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.27% of PDC Energy worth $9,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $57,849,000 after acquiring an additional 145,926 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in PDC Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 133,662 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 853,649 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,366,000 after purchasing an additional 44,888 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $581,000.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,377 shares in the company, valued at $10,513,837.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $303,231.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,602.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PDC Energy stock opened at $45.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $49.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 3.40.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $286.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.93 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

PDCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.69.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

