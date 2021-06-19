William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 244,726 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 573,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 244,726 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of CNX Resources worth $8,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 27,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 1.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 6.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in CNX Resources by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 178,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CNX Resources by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 216,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

NYSE:CNX opened at $13.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.89. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.60. CNX Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CNX. Truist Securities downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.18.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.