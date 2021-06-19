William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 57,715 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 57,715 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $11,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $62,017,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 614,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,467,000 after buying an additional 379,419 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 10.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,027,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $240,843,000 after acquiring an additional 186,097 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth $16,972,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at $10,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

CW opened at $120.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $133.37. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.62.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $597.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.21 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 16.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.90%.

In related news, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 11,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total value of $1,366,533.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,364,031.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,655,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

